Michigan State 2013 season preview

Michigan State has had nine players selected in the past two drafts, a huge jump after having had only 13 from 2006-11. The Spartans should be well-represented in the next few drafts -- at least on defense. The offense again looks problematic -- there is no proven playmaker on that side of the ball and the quarterback situation is iffy. That makes it difficult to project anything better than a third-place finish in the Legends Division. If the offense does get fixed, though, this team could win the Legends because the defense will be the best in the division.