Michigan State 2013 season preview

Published: Aug 15, 2013 at 02:05 AM

After back-to-back 11-win seasons -- only the fourth and fifth times Michigan State has won double-digit games -- the Spartans slumped precipitously last season, finishing 7-6. The offense was mediocre, putting too much pressure on a defense that still finished fourth in the nation overall. There definitely is talent on defense. Cornerback Darqueze Dennard could give Michigan State its first first-round draft pick since wide receiver Charles Rogers in the 2003 NFL Draft.

Michigan State has had nine players selected in the past two drafts, a huge jump after having had only 13 from 2006-11. The Spartans should be well-represented in the next few drafts -- at least on defense. The offense again looks problematic -- there is no proven playmaker on that side of the ball and the quarterback situation is iffy. That makes it difficult to project anything better than a third-place finish in the Legends Division. If the offense does get fixed, though, this team could win the Legends because the defense will be the best in the division.

Michigan State has produced numerous outstanding football players, take a look at the top former Spartans currently in the NFL.

Top senior prospects

OLB Denicos Allen: Allen's size (5-foot-11, 215 pounds) is a negative, but the guy makes plays thanks to his instincts and speed. He will be a three-year starter and enters his senior season with 14 sacks (tied for 10th in school history) and 29.5 tackles for loss (11th in school history). He also has held up against power-rushing attacks and might be able to play strong safety in the NFL.

ILB Max Bullough: Bullough (6-3, 242) is one of the more well-rounded inside 'backers in the nation. He is a tough, physical run-stuffer with the ability to drop into coverage; he also has all the needed intangibles. Bullough, who will be a three-year starter, has 21 career tackles for loss to go with 6.5 sacks, three picks and three forced fumbles.

CB Darqueze Dennard: Dennard (5-11, 180) was lightly recruited out of tiny Jeffersonville, Ga., but has been an important player since he arrived on campus in 2010. He is comfortable in press coverage and is a sure tackler with good speed. He had three picks and seven pass breakups last season, and coach Mark Dantonio has praised his ball skills.

OT Fou Fonoti: Fonoti (6-4, 298), who transferred to MSU from junior college in 2011, redshirted with a foot injury last season, and his physical play was missed along the line. Fonoti started at right tackle in 2011, but he will play left tackle this season. His pro future might be better at guard or even center, a position he worked at during the spring.

SS Isaiah Lewis: Lewis (5-10, 210) will be a three-year starter and has a combined 154 tackles, six picks and nine pass breakups the past two seasons. He runs well -- he has returned two interceptions for touchdowns -- but his best asset might be his tackling ability. He packs a wallop and wraps up well.

Top underclassmen

DE Shilique Calhoun: Calhoun (6-4, 248) made only six tackles as a redshirt freshman last season, but had a strong spring and should slide into William Gholston's vacated end spot. Calhoun is a good athlete who played well against TCU in the Buffalo Wild Wings Bowl. Coaches are excited about his pass-rush potential, though his lack of bulk is worrisome when it comes to holding up against the run.

FS Kurtis Drummond: Drummond (6-1, 196), a junior, was a part-time starter last season but should have the job at free safety to himself this season. He has good size, but has been bothered by injuries in his career. He has solid ball skills, is willing in run support and has average speed.

C Travis Jackson: Jackson (6-3, 280) had a solid season in 2011, earning some freshman All-American mentions, but played in only five games last season before suffering a broken leg. His return should provide a big boost to the line. He is a good technician and run blocker who could stand to add some weight.

OLB Taiwan Jones: Jones (6-3, 240) certainly looks the part of a big-time linebacker, and he'll get more of a chance to prove he can play this fall. He was the only true freshman to see the field for the Spartans in 2011, then earned more playing time -- including four starts -- last season. He moves well and has been good against the run.

DE Marcus Rush: Rush (6-2, 250) is an undersized junior but has started all 27 games in his career. He has an unreal motor and is tenacious and relentless. Rush has six sacks and 19.5 tackles for loss in his career. He also has 10 pass breakups in his career and seems better suited for a 3-4 outside linebacker spot at the next level, as his ability to hold up against the run in the NFL is a question.

P Mike Sadler: After redshirting as a true freshman in 2010, Sadler has handled the punting duties for the Spartans in each of the past two seasons. He owns a career average of 42.4 yards per punt and has dropped 40 percent of his 140 career punts inside the 20-yard line and 20 percent inside the 10. Sadler also is a straight-A student.

CB Trae Waynes: The Spartans should have one of the nation's top 15 secondaries, assuming Waynes (6-1, 178) comes through as a first-time starter. Waynes, a sophomore, saw more playing time as last season progressed and capped the season with a solid performance against TCU in the Buffalo Wild Wings Bowl in his most extensive playing time of the year. Waynes has good speed, but he needs to add some bulk and strength.

Three must-see games of 2013

Sept. 21 at Notre Dame: Michigan State's strong back seven will be tested by Notre Dame's spread attack. This will be the fourth game for the Spartans, but the first time they will see a top-notch offensive line.

Nov. 2 vs. Michigan: Michigan's bookend tackle tandem of Taylor Lewan and Michael Schofield likely will make things difficult for Rush and Calhoun. Bullough, Allen and Jones could have big days, though. This will be a big game in the Legends Division race.

Nov. 16 at Nebraska: Another big one in the Legends Division. Michigan State's linebackers will be on the spot against Nebraska's strong rushing attack.

Follow Mike Huguenin on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Scouting Marvin Harrison Jr.: Ohio State wide receiver similar to A.J. Green

Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. took the college football world by storm last season. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Buckeyes wide receiver.

news

Scouting Caleb Williams: USC quarterback similar in style, skill set to Bills' Josh Allen

USC's Caleb Williams scorched defenses last season on his way to winning the Heisman Trophy. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.

news

Scouting Jared Verse: Florida State edge rusher similar to four-time Pro Bowler

Florida State's Jared Verse emerged as one of college football's top talents last season, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the edge rusher.

news

Georgia dominates TCU to win second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship

Georgia secured its second straight national championship on Monday night, overwhelming TCU in a 65-7 blowout.

news

Jim Harbaugh says he expects to coach Michigan in 2023 amid NFL speculation

University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has drawn the eye of a few NFL franchises, said he expects to coach the Wolverines in 2023. "While no one knows what the future holds," Harbaugh said in a statement released on Twitter on Thursday, "I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023."

news

Pro Football Hall of Famer, Ravens great Ed Reed hired as Bethune-Cookman head coach

Bethune-Cookman University has agreed in principle for Ed Reed to become the school's new head football coach, the university announced on Tuesday.

news

Drew Brees joins Purdue coaching staff as interim assistant ahead of Citrus Bowl

Drew Brees' next step in his post-playing career will put him back on a field. Brees is joining the Purdue coaching staff as an assistant for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, the school announced Thursday.

news

USC QB Caleb Williams wins 2022 Heisman Trophy

USC's Caleb Williams was awarded the 2022 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his electrifying first season with the Trojans.

news

David Shaw steps down after 12 seasons as Stanford head coach

Stanford head coach David Shaw is stepping down after 12 seasons at the helm of the Cardinal program. Shaw announced the news after the team closed out the season with a 36-25 loss to BYU on Saturday night, telling reporters he made the decision within the past week.

news

Scouting Bryce Young: Alabama quarterback similar to a young Drew Brees

Alabama's Bryce Young took the college football world by storm in 2021, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Crimson Tide quarterback after studying his game tape.

news

Scouting Jalen Carter: Georgia defensive lineman's disruptive skill set reminiscent of Quinnen Williams

Georgia just had five defensive players taken in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but is the best NFL prospect of all still in Athens? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on Bulldogs DL Jalen Carter, with a pro comp to a former top-three pick.

news

Scouting C.J. Stroud: Ohio State prospect could be on trajectory similar to Mac Jones

There is big-time buzz about Ohio State's C.J. Stroud after his sensational first season as the Buckeyes' starter. So, what's the book on the quarterback heading into the 2022 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah reveals his initial scouting report.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More