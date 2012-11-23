Michigan's Taylor Lewan, Florida State duo on the spot Saturday

The Seminoles boast one of college football's top pass-rushing tandems with Carradine and Werner crashing off the edges. The duo has combined for 20 sacks and 26 tackles for loss in 11 games, while displaying an array of skills that has made scouts salivate about the possibility of adding either to their respective squads. Carradine, a 6-foot-4, 265-pound senior, has earned rave reviews for his ability to replace Brandon Jenkins in the lineup. He is best described as a high-motor player with exceptional strength and power. He excels at using a variety of power moves to defeat blockers at the point of attack before chasing down quarterbacks from the behind. Werner, a 6-4, 256-pound junior, is a freakish athlete with extraordinary first-step quickness. He explodes off the ball with cat-like quickness and routinely uses a "dip and rip" move to turn the corner and hit the quarterback. Against a Florida squad featuring big, physical offensive linemen, this game could serve as a showcase for Carradine and Werner in the minds of evaluators.