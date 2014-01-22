Michigan's Michael Schofield draws praise at Senior Bowl

Michigan offensive tackle Michael Schofield spent the past two seasons in the shadow of Wolverines All-American Taylor Lewan, but Schofield has shown well this week at the Reese's Senior Bowl.
Schofield, who measured 6-foot-6 and 303 pounds during Monday's weigh-in, spent the first two days of Senior Bowl practice at guard, the position he played at Michigan as a sophomore in 2011. But he moved to tackle Wednesday, the position he played as a junior and senior with the Wolverines.
He has impressed NFL Media draft expert Mike Mayock. In fact, Schofield was named Player of the Day on Wednesday's NFL Network broadcast.
"Not a highly acclaimed kid; a late add [to the roster]," Mayock said. "I thought he stoned everybody in the [1-on-1] drill. Now, he's a right tackle only, in my opinion. They tried him at guard. Right tackle only is not a good thing to be in the NFL unless you're a starter. I think he has the potential to be a starting right tackle."
Mayock also said he thought Schofield needed to get stronger.
NFL Network host Paul Burmeister said Schofield is using the week to improve his stock, much like a few linemen did in 2013.
"You think about the opportunity the offensive lineman have here in Mobile," he said. "All you have to do is go back to last year's draft, when Eric Fisher vaulted all the way to the top of the draft. Lot of help from the Senior Bowl. Lane Johnson -- he was a first-round question and ended up as the fourth overall pick. Kyle Long was in the teens [as a draft pick]. Excellent opportunity, one like no other for the offensive linemen here this week."
