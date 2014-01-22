Michigan's Michael Schofield draws praise at Senior Bowl

"You think about the opportunity the offensive lineman have here in Mobile," he said. "All you have to do is go back to last year's draft, when Eric Fisher vaulted all the way to the top of the draft. Lot of help from the Senior Bowl. Lane Johnson -- he was a first-round question and ended up as the fourth overall pick. Kyle Long was in the teens [as a draft pick]. Excellent opportunity, one like no other for the offensive linemen here this week."