Michigan's Lewan, Schofield are Big Ten's best O-line tandem

The reasoning: Lewan (6-foot-8, 315 pounds) surprised more than a few observers by returning for his senior season. He was seen as a potential first-round pick in 2013 and seems a lock to go in the top 10 in 2014; he generally is considered the No. 2 senior tackle in the nation, behind Texas A&M's Luke Matthews. Lewan can physically overwhelm opponents and is downright nasty at times. He has quick feet and is a good pass blocker; he basically held his own against South Carolina DE Jadeveon Clowney in the Outback Bowl. Lewan also is athletic enough to get downfield and wipe out a defensive back on running plays. He will be a four-year starter at left tackle for the Wolverines. Lewan didn't play offensive tackle until he was a senior in high school in the Phoenix area; before that, he was a defensive end.