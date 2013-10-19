Michigan's Jeremy Gallon sets Big Ten yardage record

Michigan senior wide receiver Jeremy Gallon is doing his best to prove to NFL scouts that he belongs at the next level.
Gallon was considered an iffy prospect before the season. There don't seem to be any doubts anymore, and the latest example came Saturday, when he had 14 receptions for a Big Ten-record 369 yards (26.4 yards per catch) and two TDs in Michigan's wild 63-47 victory over Indiana.
Gallon is a little guy (5-foot-8, 184 pounds) with good quickness, but he never had been a consistent playmaker until this season. Through his first three seasons, he had 84 receptions and eight TDs. Through seven games this season, he has 45 receptions for 831 yards and seven TDs. He is most comfortable in the slot but also has been used on the outside in his career.
He seemingly was wide open on every passing play Saturday, and it was obvious IU corners didn't want him to blow past them. Thing is, even given a ton of cushion, Gallon still ran by IU defenders at will.
Michigan quarterback Devin Gardner deserves credit for continuing to get the ball to Gallon. Gardner set a school record with 503 passing yards, but it wasn't that hard to get to 503 considering it was as simple as just tossing it to Gallon and letting him operate. Gardner also ran 15 times for 81 yards and three scores. In addition, he didn't throw an interception for just the second time in 12 games.
