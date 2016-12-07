Michigan's Jake Butt wins John Mackey Award

Michigan's Jake Butt is the 2016 recipient of the John Mackey Award, an honor that goes to the nation's top tight end.
Butt was announced as the winner Wednesday. Alabama's O.J. Howard and Clemson's Jordan Leggett were the other finalists. Some, including Florida's Teez Tabor (a top CB prospect), were surprised Ole Miss' Evan Engram was left off the list.
Butt is one of the top prospects in a deep group of tight ends that will be available in the 2017 NFL Draft. The senior made 43 catches for 518 yards (12.0 average) and a career-high four touchdowns in 12 games this season.
NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein has compared the 6-foot-5, 250-pounder (school measurements) to former Raiders and Seahawks TE Zach Miller.
While Butt is taking home the Mackey hardware, it won't be a surprise if Howard goes before Butt in the draft. When asked which TE they preferred earlier this season, all five NFL evaluators polled said they favored Howard over Butt.