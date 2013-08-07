Michigan's Greg Mattison heaps praise on Dymonte Thomas

Mattison knows a thing or two about good safety play -- he coached Ed Reed as the Baltimore Ravens' defensive coordinator from 2008-10. Mattison also is pleased with the progress of sophomore Jarrod Wilson. Michigan is looking for two new starters in the secondary, and Wilson is the almost certain starter at strong safety. He played in 13 games and made eight tackles as a true freshman last season. Wilson has good size (6-2, 194) but struggled with being in the right place at the right time last season.