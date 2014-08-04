Michigan's Devin Funchess says his football IQ 'is off the charts'

Funchess (6-foot-5, 230 pounds) was listed as a tight end last season even though he played more and more wide receiver as the season progressed; still, he was voted the Big Ten's tight end of the year and also was one of eight semifinalists for the Mackey Award, which goes to the nation's top tight end. This season, all pretense of being a tight end is gone, and Funchess -- who has studied tape of NFL receivers Andre Johnson, Calvin Johnson and A.J. Green to help his transition -- should become Michigan's go-to receiver.