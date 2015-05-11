Michigan reports four secondary violations under Jim Harbaugh

In one violation, Harbaugh donated an autographed team helmet and a jersey to an auction without having the donation first reviewed by compliance. The auction was organized by a former high school classmate of Harbaugh's to benefit suicide awareness and prevention. UM's report indicated that the violation occurred because funds from the auction, unbeknownst to Harbaugh, supported a scholarship fund named for a student who had committed suicide. The NCAA prohibits donations to high school scholarship funds. In another case, four days before the donation violation, Harbaugh and two of his staff members permitted a recruit to sit with them in premium seating at a hockey game.