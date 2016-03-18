 Skip to main content
Advertising

Michigan QB Jake Rudock turned a lot of heads at pro day

Published: Mar 18, 2016 at 09:25 AM
Headshot_Author_Gil_Brandt_1400x1000
Gil Brandt

Representatives from 32 NFL teams -- including defensive line coaches from the Cincinnati Bengals, New England Patriots and New York Jets, a defensive backs coach from the Detroit Lions and an offensive line coach from the Indianapolis Colts -- were on hand for Michigan's pro day on Friday.

There were 17 Michigan players, as well as players from Eastern Michigan, Michigan Tech and Ferris State, on hand for the workout.

Quarterback Jake Rudock -- 6-foot-3, 207 pounds -- turned a lot of heads today with his pro-day workout. Rudock ran the 40-yard dash in 4.85 and 4.91 seconds. He had a 29-inch vertical and 9-foot-3 broad jump. He did the 20-yard short shuttle in 4.31 seconds and the three-cone drill in 7.06 seconds. Michigan's passing game coordinator/quarterbacks and wide receivers coach Jedd Fisch -- who is a future head coach at the college level -- had a scripted workout for Rudock, and let the scouts on hand know ahead of time what throws would be involved so they could follow along. Rudock had a good, not great, arm. He was very accurate in his pro-day workout.

Offensive lineman Graham Glasgow -- 6-6 1/8, 307 -- stood on his numbers from the NFL Scouting Combine. Colts assistant offensive line coach Joe Gilbert put Glasgow through his positional workout. Glasgow's best position is at center.

Defensive tackle Willie Henry -- 6-3, 297 -- also stood on his combine numbers. The Bengals' defensive line coach put Henry through a brutal workout; they really made him sweat. Henry looked good, and showed that he is really sudden in his movement.

Fullback Joe Kerridge -- 6-0, 245 -- ran the 40 in 4.81 and 4.86 seconds. He had a 34 1/2-inch vertical and 9-foot-9 broad jump. He did the short shuttle in 4.23 seconds and the three-cone in 7.05 seconds. He performed 24 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press. He was described as a very good hands catcher, and impressed everybody with how well he can catch the ball as a fullback.

Defensive back Jarrod Wilson -- 6-1 1/4, 209 -- ran the 40 in 4.55 and 4.59 seconds. He had a 36-inch vertical and 9-foot-10 broad jump. He did the short shuttle in 4.34 seconds and the three-cone drill in 7.0 seconds. He also had 17 lifts.

Eastern Michigan running back Darius Jackson -- 6-1, 220 -- ran the 40 in 4.35 and 4.38 seconds. He had a 41-inch vertical and 11-foot-1 broad jump. He did the short shuttle in 4.27 seconds and the three-cone drill in 6.82 seconds. Jackson is from Sparta, Ill., and wanted to be a baseball player. He went to EMU because the school promised that he could play both baseball and football. Jackson ultimately decided that football was his cup of tea. Jackson -- who had 1,078 yards and 14 touchdowns rushing in 2015 -- had a dynamite pro-day workout, and could be a late-round selection in the 2016 NFL Draft.

Ferris State defensive tackle Justin Zimmer -- 6-2 5/8, 302 -- ran the 40 in 4.88 and 4.85 seconds. He had a 32-inch vertical and 9-foot-9 broad jump. He did the short shuttle in 4.4 seconds and the three-cone drill in 7.01 seconds. Zimmer put the bar up an astonishing 44 times on the bench press (the top number at this year's combine was 34, posted by Arizona State's Christian Westerman). Zimmer had a great workout at the pro day, and could be a free-agent possibility for a team following the draft.

Ferris State wide receiver Jake Lampman -- 5-11 1/4, 200 -- ran the 40 in 4.47 seconds (he only ran it once). He had a 39-inch vertical and 10-foot-2 broad jump. He did the short shuttle in 4.35 seconds and the three-cone drill in 6.76 seconds. He performed 27 reps on the bench press. Lampman has very good ball skills, and caught the ball well in his positional workout. He is also a a free-agent pickup possibility for an NFL team.

Michigan Tech defensive lineman Tanner Agen -- 6-2 3/4, 301 -- ran the 40 in 5.2 and 5.25 seconds. He had a 28 1/2-inch vertical and 8-foot-11 broad jump. He did the short shuttle in 4.68 seconds and the three-cone drill in 7.7 seconds. He also put the bar up an impressive 42 times on the bench press. Agen is a rookie free-agent possibility for a team following the draft.

Michigan's pro day was very well-organized, and the scouts had specifically made super sub sandwiches for lunch.

Follow Gil Brandt on Twitter _@GilBrandt_.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Nick Saban announces he's retiring as Alabama head coach

Nick Saban, widely regarded as one of the greatest college football head coaches of all time, is retiring as the University of Alabama coach. 
news

LSU's Jayden Daniels wins 2023 Heisman Trophy

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels won the 2023 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, earning college football's most vaunted individual award in his brilliant season for the Tigers.
news

LSU QB Daniels, Oregon QB Nix, Washington QB Penix Jr., Ohio St. WR Harrison Jr. announced as Heisman finalists 

SU's Jayden Daniels, Oregon's Bo Nix, Washington's Michael Penix Jr., transfer quarterbacks who have all played at least five college seasons, and Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison were announced as the Heisman Trophy finalists on Monday night.
news

Georgia TE Brock Bowers to undergo ankle surgery; timeline for return unclear

Georgia All-America tight end Brock Bowers, considered one of the top prospects in college football, will undergo surgery to fix the high-ankle injury he suffered on Saturday in the Bulldogs' win over Vanderbilt and is expected to miss some time.
news

Scouting Drake Maye: North Carolina quarterback similar to Carson Palmer

North Carolina's Drake Maye flourished in his first season as a starter, earning ACC Player of the Year honors. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Brock Bowers: Georgia tight end similar to 49ers Pro Bowler George Kittle

Brock Bowers has played a crucial part in Georgia's back-to-back national championships, scoring 24 touchdowns in two college seasons. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Bulldogs tight end.
news

Scouting Marvin Harrison Jr.: Ohio State wide receiver similar to A.J. Green

Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. took the college football world by storm last season. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Buckeyes wide receiver.
news

Scouting Caleb Williams: USC quarterback similar in style, skill set to Bills' Josh Allen

USC's Caleb Williams scorched defenses last season on his way to winning the Heisman Trophy. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Jared Verse: Florida State edge rusher similar to four-time Pro Bowler

Florida State's Jared Verse emerged as one of college football's top talents last season, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the edge rusher.
news

Georgia dominates TCU to win second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship

Georgia secured its second straight national championship on Monday night, overwhelming TCU in a 65-7 blowout.
news

Jim Harbaugh says he expects to coach Michigan in 2023 amid NFL speculation

University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has drawn the eye of a few NFL franchises, said he expects to coach the Wolverines in 2023. "While no one knows what the future holds," Harbaugh said in a statement released on Twitter on Thursday, "I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023."
news

Pro Football Hall of Famer, Ravens great Ed Reed hired as Bethune-Cookman head coach

Bethune-Cookman University has agreed in principle for Ed Reed to become the school's new head football coach, the university announced on Tuesday. 