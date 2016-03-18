Michigan QB Jake Rudock turned a lot of heads at pro day

Representatives from 32 NFL teams -- including defensive line coaches from the Cincinnati Bengals, New England Patriots and New York Jets, a defensive backs coach from the Detroit Lions and an offensive line coach from the Indianapolis Colts -- were on hand for Michigan's pro day on Friday.
There were 17 Michigan players, as well as players from Eastern Michigan, Michigan Tech and Ferris State, on hand for the workout.
Quarterback Jake Rudock -- 6-foot-3, 207 pounds -- turned a lot of heads today with his pro-day workout. Rudock ran the 40-yard dash in 4.85 and 4.91 seconds. He had a 29-inch vertical and 9-foot-3 broad jump. He did the 20-yard short shuttle in 4.31 seconds and the three-cone drill in 7.06 seconds. Michigan's passing game coordinator/quarterbacks and wide receivers coach Jedd Fisch -- who is a future head coach at the college level -- had a scripted workout for Rudock, and let the scouts on hand know ahead of time what throws would be involved so they could follow along. Rudock had a good, not great, arm. He was very accurate in his pro-day workout.
Offensive lineman Graham Glasgow -- 6-6 1/8, 307 -- stood on his numbers from the NFL Scouting Combine. Colts assistant offensive line coach Joe Gilbert put Glasgow through his positional workout. Glasgow's best position is at center.
Defensive tackle Willie Henry -- 6-3, 297 -- also stood on his combine numbers. The Bengals' defensive line coach put Henry through a brutal workout; they really made him sweat. Henry looked good, and showed that he is really sudden in his movement.
Fullback Joe Kerridge -- 6-0, 245 -- ran the 40 in 4.81 and 4.86 seconds. He had a 34 1/2-inch vertical and 9-foot-9 broad jump. He did the short shuttle in 4.23 seconds and the three-cone in 7.05 seconds. He performed 24 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press. He was described as a very good hands catcher, and impressed everybody with how well he can catch the ball as a fullback.
Defensive back Jarrod Wilson -- 6-1 1/4, 209 -- ran the 40 in 4.55 and 4.59 seconds. He had a 36-inch vertical and 9-foot-10 broad jump. He did the short shuttle in 4.34 seconds and the three-cone drill in 7.0 seconds. He also had 17 lifts.
Eastern Michigan running back Darius Jackson -- 6-1, 220 -- ran the 40 in 4.35 and 4.38 seconds. He had a 41-inch vertical and 11-foot-1 broad jump. He did the short shuttle in 4.27 seconds and the three-cone drill in 6.82 seconds. Jackson is from Sparta, Ill., and wanted to be a baseball player. He went to EMU because the school promised that he could play both baseball and football. Jackson ultimately decided that football was his cup of tea. Jackson -- who had 1,078 yards and 14 touchdowns rushing in 2015 -- had a dynamite pro-day workout, and could be a late-round selection in the 2016 NFL Draft.
Ferris State defensive tackle Justin Zimmer -- 6-2 5/8, 302 -- ran the 40 in 4.88 and 4.85 seconds. He had a 32-inch vertical and 9-foot-9 broad jump. He did the short shuttle in 4.4 seconds and the three-cone drill in 7.01 seconds. Zimmer put the bar up an astonishing 44 times on the bench press (the top number at this year's combine was 34, posted by Arizona State's Christian Westerman). Zimmer had a great workout at the pro day, and could be a free-agent possibility for a team following the draft.
Ferris State wide receiver Jake Lampman -- 5-11 1/4, 200 -- ran the 40 in 4.47 seconds (he only ran it once). He had a 39-inch vertical and 10-foot-2 broad jump. He did the short shuttle in 4.35 seconds and the three-cone drill in 6.76 seconds. He performed 27 reps on the bench press. Lampman has very good ball skills, and caught the ball well in his positional workout. He is also a a free-agent pickup possibility for an NFL team.
Michigan Tech defensive lineman Tanner Agen -- 6-2 3/4, 301 -- ran the 40 in 5.2 and 5.25 seconds. He had a 28 1/2-inch vertical and 8-foot-11 broad jump. He did the short shuttle in 4.68 seconds and the three-cone drill in 7.7 seconds. He also put the bar up an impressive 42 times on the bench press. Agen is a rookie free-agent possibility for a team following the draft.
Michigan's pro day was very well-organized, and the scouts had specifically made super sub sandwiches for lunch.