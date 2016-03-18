Michigan QB Jake Rudock turned a lot of heads at pro day

Quarterback Jake Rudock -- 6-foot-3, 207 pounds -- turned a lot of heads today with his pro-day workout. Rudock ran the 40-yard dash in 4.85 and 4.91 seconds. He had a 29-inch vertical and 9-foot-3 broad jump. He did the 20-yard short shuttle in 4.31 seconds and the three-cone drill in 7.06 seconds. Michigan's passing game coordinator/quarterbacks and wide receivers coach Jedd Fisch -- who is a future head coach at the college level -- had a scripted workout for Rudock, and let the scouts on hand know ahead of time what throws would be involved so they could follow along. Rudock had a good, not great, arm. He was very accurate in his pro-day workout.