Michigan QB Devin Gardner will be limited in spring drills

Gardner, who will be a senior this year, posted a video from his Instagram account showing him running on a treadmill. It is the first running he has done since injuring his left foot during the Wolverines' 42-41 loss to Ohio State in late November. He missed the Wolverines' Buffalo Wild Wings Bowl loss with the injury; the severity of the injury is unknown. Michigan has called it turf toe, but there are reports that Gardner suffered some broken bones in the foot.