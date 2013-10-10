Michigan QB Devin Gardner playing with more confidence

"When I coached Jason and I came in there, everyone wanted to replace him," Borges told reporters about the 2004 season. " ... With Jason, I told him, 'I want you to go out there and let it rip and I will correct your errors. If you make a few mistakes, we'll just fix the mistakes. But I don't want you to be scared. I want you to use good fundamentals; I want you to use good judgment.' These are all things I told Devin Gardner."