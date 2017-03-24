Michigan pro day workout draws long list of NFL coaches

Some of the big attractions include Wolverines defensive star Jabrill Peppers, who has opted not to re-test in any combine events and will only participate in positional drills. Others that will have the attention of NFL personnel are DE Taco Charlton, CB Jourdan Lewis and WR Jehu Chesson. TE Jake Butt is also among Michigan's top prospects, but is recovering from a knee injury. Several other Wolverines have legitimate draft hopes as well, and roughly a month away from the draft, coach Jim Harbaugh's October prediction of double-digit draftees from Michigan is looking like it could be prescient.