Michigan pro day workout draws long list of NFL coaches

A day after Ohio State drew nine NFL head coaches and more than 100 NFL personnel to the Buckeyes' pro-day workout, rival Michigan took over the pro-day center stage. And given that the Wolverines sent an NCAA-high 14 players to the NFL Scouting Combine, it should come as no surprise that a lot of pro coaches and scouts made the 200-mile trip from Columbus to Ann Arbor.
At least eight head coaches were at Michigan: Mike Tomlin (Steelers), Todd Bowles (Jets), Jim Caldwell (Lions), Marvin Lewis (Bengals), Sean Payton (Saints), and Bill Belichick (Patriots) were on hand, per NFL Network's Andrew Groover. As well, Michigan's Twitter feed confirmed the presence of John Harbaugh (Ravens) and Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn, and Tennessee Titans coach Mike Mularkey also was there, per ESPN. All eight of those head coaches were at OSU's pro day workout on Thursday. General managers Kevin Colbert of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Jon Robinson of the Tennessee Titans were at UM too, per Groover.
Some of the big attractions include Wolverines defensive star Jabrill Peppers, who has opted not to re-test in any combine events and will only participate in positional drills. Others that will have the attention of NFL personnel are DE Taco Charlton, CB Jourdan Lewis and WR Jehu Chesson. TE Jake Butt is also among Michigan's top prospects, but is recovering from a knee injury. Several other Wolverines have legitimate draft hopes as well, and roughly a month away from the draft, coach Jim Harbaugh's October prediction of double-digit draftees from Michigan is looking like it could be prescient.