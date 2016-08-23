Michigan places CFB-high 15 players on Senior Bowl watch list

With 15 selections, Michigan placed more players on the Reese's Senior Bowl watch list, released Tuesday, than any other school.
Wolverines on the watch list include TE Jake Butt, OL Ben Braden, DE Taco Charlton, WR Jehu Chesson, WR Amara Darboh, CB Jeremy Clark, LB Ben Gedeon, DL Ryan Glasgow, DL Maurice Hurst, OL Kyle Kalis, CB Jourdan Lewis, OL Erik Magnuson, RB De'Veon Smith, DB Dymonte Thomas and DE Chris Wormley.
Utah had the second-most players with nine.
The watch list includes all 15 seniors selected by NFL Media analyst Lance Zierlein as the best of the class, including Alabama DL Jonathan Allen, Ole Miss QB Chad Kelly, Baylor QB Seth Russell and Western Michigan WR Corey Davis. The SEC placed 69 players on the list, the most of any conference, followed by the Big Ten (60), the ACC (56), the Pac-12 (43) and Big 12 (28).
The Senior Bowl is an annual all-star game in Mobile, Ala., featuring many of college football's top seniors and fourth-year juniors who have earned a degree. Played in late January, the event attracts NFL coaches, scouts and personnel executives from all 32 NFL clubs for a week of practices, interviews, and the game. Two NFL coaching staffs are selected each year to coach a North squad and a South squad. Former NFL general manager Phil Savage is the Senior Bowl's executive director.
Dallas Cowboys rookie QB Dak Prescott won the game's Most Outstanding Player award in January. The watch list includes 400 players. Players who aren't on the watch list can still be invited to participate in the event. Senior Bowl officials begin sending invitations in November to fill two 55-man rosters.
The 2017 Senior Bowl will be played on Jan. 28, 2017 at Mobile's Ladd-Peebles Stadium, and NFL Network will have exclusive coverage of the game.