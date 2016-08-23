Michigan places CFB-high 15 players on Senior Bowl watch list

The Senior Bowl is an annual all-star game in Mobile, Ala., featuring many of college football's top seniors and fourth-year juniors who have earned a degree. Played in late January, the event attracts NFL coaches, scouts and personnel executives from all 32 NFL clubs for a week of practices, interviews, and the game. Two NFL coaching staffs are selected each year to coach a North squad and a South squad. Former NFL general manager Phil Savage is the Senior Bowl's executive director.