Michigan OL Taylor Lewan denies assaulting Ohio State fans

Michigan offensive tackle Taylor Lewan denied allegations he assaulted two Ohio State fans outside an Ann Arbor, Mich. restaurant last month.
"I'm not going to get in too many details -- I wasn't in any fight. I didn't hit anybody," Lewan told the Detroit News. "I was really just trying to help out a situation and break up something. I really can't go into any more details than that."
Ryan Munsch told the Detroit Free Press that Lewan punched him in the face and ribs during the incident, which occurred hours after the Buckeyes' 42-41 victory over the Wolverines.
Police have interviewed Lewan and gathered security camera footage, the Detroit Free Press reported, but have not charged Lewan with a crime.
Lewan, a 6-foot-8, 315-pound redshirt senior, has been named the Big Ten offensive lineman of the year each of the last two seasons and earned All-America honors last season. Lewan is regarded as a potential first-round draft pick in what is expected to be a loaded crop of offensive tackles in the 2014 NFL Draft.
Lewan will play his 50th and final game for Michigan this Saturday in the Buffalo Wild Wings Bowl against Kansas State.