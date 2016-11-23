Michigan-Ohio State game draws scouts from nine NFL teams

4 clubs attending:Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Details: Saturday, Nov. 26 at 8 p.m. ET (ABC)

Three top players:Florida (CB Teez Tabor, CB Quincy Wilson, DL Caleb Brantley); FSU (RB Dalvin Cook, DE DeMarcus Walker, LG Kareem Are).

Matchup to watch:Florida DT Caleb Brantley vs. FSU LG Kareem Are. The Gators' defense has been decimated by injuries, and Brantley is one of the few impactful presences left in the UF front seven. That puts even more pressure on the 300-pound defensive tackle to be a disruptive force, penetrate the FSU backfield and cause problems for RB Dalvin Cook. He'll often have Are in his way, a massive guard (6-foot-6, 325 pounds) who has been one of the most consistent performers on FSU's offensive line this season. FSU likes to run the ball to the left side, especially, and Are can both drive block on power plays or pull to make blocks in space.