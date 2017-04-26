Michigan leads schools with most talent in 2017 NFL Draft

We see small-school gems emerge each year, but for the most part, NFL scouts know which campuses they need to hit to see the nation's top prospects. This year's top destinations for personnel evaluators were no different than they have been for most of the last 10 years.
In fact, if all of the players from the 13 teams listed below are drafted, they would comprise about one-half of all the selections in this week's 2017 NFL Draft (April 27-29 in Philadelphia). It's also possible that 50 of the 64 first- or second-round slots this year are to be filled by players from these schools, though it's more likely that a few of those prospects will end up being great values in the third round.
I've broken down each school's prospects into potential early (Rounds 1-2), middle (Rounds 3-4), and late (Rounds 5-7) selections.
Here's my list of schools that are sending the most talent to the 2017 draft.
1. Michigan
These players were already in Ann Arbor when Jim Harbaugh arrived, and it's likely that they met their potential under the current coaching staff's tutelage. Ohio State had 12 players drafted last year, but Michigan might one-up its rival this year if most of the players listed below are selected.
Early rounds: EDGE Taco Charlton, S Jabrill Peppers, DE Chris Wormley
Middle rounds: TE Jake Butt (injury), WR Amara Darboh, DT Ryan Glasgow, CB Jourdan Lewis
Late rounds: OG Ben Braden, WR Jehu Chesson, LB Ben Gedeon, S Delano Hill, OG Kyle Kalis, OT Erik Magnuson, RB De'Veon Smith, CB Channing Stribling, S Dymonte Thomas
2. Alabama
The Tide couldn't quite finish off Clemson for their second straight championship, but as many as six players from that squad have a chance to be first-round picks. That would tie a record -- Miami currently holds the record with six in 2004. It's a top-heavy group, but teams will be pleased if Eddie Jackson and Dalvin Tomlinson slide to the third round due to injury (in Jackson's case) or depth in their position groups.
Early rounds: DL Jonathan Allen, LB Reuben Foster, TE O.J. Howard, CB Marlon Humphrey, OT Cam Robinson, LB Tim Williams
Middle rounds: LB Ryan Anderson, S Eddie Jackson (injury), WR ArDarius Stewart, DT Dalvin Tomlinson
3. LSU
It's another talent-filled draft class for the Tigers, who have had the second-most players selected in the draft since 2005 (72, only behind USC's 78). Jamal Adams and Leonard Fournette could give the school two top-five selections for the first time since 1960 (Billy Cannon, Johnny Robinson). Malachi Dupre and Kendell Beckwith could prove to be excellent second- or third-round steals if team needs and the stacked underclassmen group prevent them from being called as early as expected.
Early rounds: S Jamal Adams, RB Leonard Fournette, C Ethan Pocic, CB Tre'Davious White
Middle rounds: LB Kendell Beckwith, WR Malachi Dupre, LB Duke Riley
Late rounds: OG Josh Boutte, WR Travin Duval, DL Davon Godchaux, S Rickey Jefferson, TE Colin Jeter, DE Lewis Neal
4. Clemson
The national champions have a few potential first-rounders, though Carlos Watkins might be caught in a numbers game, making him a great second-round value. Wayne Gallman and Jordan Leggett will be great bargains if they don't hear their names called until Round 4. The school has had 10 players selected in a single draft once -- in 1983, when 335 players were selected in total. This year's group could match that total in a seven-round draft.
Early rounds: CB Cordrea Tankersley, DT Carlos Watkins, QB Deshaun Watson, WR Mike Williams
Middle rounds: LB Ben Boulware, RB Wayne Gallman, TE Jordan Leggett, WR Artavis Scott
Late rounds: C Jay Guillermo, S Jadar Johnson
5. Ohio State
The Buckeyes don't have as many prospects as other schools listed here, but the quality of the players available puts them in the top five. Noah Brown and Curtis Samuel are two of the more interesting prospects in the draft. Scouts are vexed by Brown's inability to be a regular target despite his obvious physical traits. Offensive coaches will be torn between valuing Samuel's versatility and questioning whether he has a true NFL position. I suspect someone will pick the former, ensuring at least a second-round selection.
Early rounds: S Malik Hooker, CB Marshon Lattimore, LB Raekwon McMillan, RB/WR Curtis Samuel
Middle rounds: C Pat Elflein
Late rounds: WR Noah Brown, CB Gareon Conley, P Cameron Johnston, WR Dontre Wilson
Honorable mention
Florida
Early rounds: DT Caleb Brantley, LB Jarrad Davis, CB Teez Tabor, CB/S Quincy Wilson
Middle rounds: LB Alex Anzalone, S Marcus Maye, OT David Sharpe
Late rounds: DE Bryan Cox, Jr., DT Joey Ivie
Florida State
Early rounds: RB Dalvin Cook, DE DeMarcus Walker
Middle rounds: OT Roderick Johnson, CB Marquez White
Late rounds: OG Kareem Are, WR Travis Rudolph, FB Freddie Stevenson, WR Kermit Whitfield
Miami
Early rounds: TE David Njoku
Middle rounds: WR Stacy Coley, CB Corn Elder, OG Danny Isidora, QB Brad Kaaya
Late rounds: S Jamal Carter, S Rayshawn Jenkins, DE Al-Quadin Muhammad, P Justin Vogel, RB Joe Yearby
North Carolina
Early rounds: QB Mitchell Trubisky
Middle rounds: WR Mack Hollins, DT Nazair Jones
Late rounds: DE Mikey Bart, C Lucas Crowley, T Jon Heck, RB Elijah Hood, WR Bug Howard, CB Des Lawrence, RB T.J. Logan, OG Caleb Peterson, WR Ryan Switzer, K Nick Weiler
Texas A&M
Early rounds: DE Myles Garrett, S Justin Evans
Middle rounds: G/T Jermaine Eluemunor, DE Daeshon Hall, WR Josh Reynolds
Late rounds: OT Avery Gennesy, QB Trevor Knight, WR Speedy Noil, WR Ricky Seals-Jones
USC
Early rounds: CB Adoree' Jackson, WR JuJu Smith-Schuster
Middle rounds: OT Zach Banner
Late rounds: RB Justin Davis, OG Damien Mama, S Leon McQuay III, TE Taylor McNamara, WR Darreus Rogers, DT Stevie Tu'ikolavatu, OT Chad Wheeler
Utah
Early rounds: OT Garett Bolles
Middle rounds: OG Isaac Asiata, RB Joe Williams, OT Sam Tevi, S Marcus Williams
Late rounds: CB Brian Allen, C J.J. Dielman, DE Hunter Dimick, LB Pita Taumoepenu
Washington
Early rounds: S Budda Baker, CB Sidney Jones, CB Kevin King, WR John Ross
Middle rounds: DT Elijah Qualls
Late rounds: TE Darrell Daniels, OG Joe Eldrenkamp, LB Joe Mathis