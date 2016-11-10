Michigan-Iowa game draws scouts from 7 NFL teams

Every week during the college football season, NFL clubs deploy scouts to campuses all over the country to make in-person evaluations on draft prospects. Naturally, the bigger games featuring more top prospects tend to draw larger contingents of scouts. Each week, College Football 24/7 brings you a look at the teams credentialed to attend three of the biggest games in college football.
Note: Teams listed to attend are credentialed for the games as of this writing. Lists are subject to change and do not account for NFL-team reps who might be seated outside of the press box.
Michigan at Iowa
7 clubs attending:Arizona Cardinals, Baltimore Ravens, Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs, Minnesota Vikings, San Diego Chargers, Seattle Seahawks.
Details: Saturday, Nov. 12 at 8 p.m. ET (ABC)
Three top players:Michigan (LB Jabrill Peppers, CB Jourdan Lewis, WR Jehu Chesson); Iowa (CB Desmond King, LB Josey Jewell, QB C.J. Beathard).
Matchup to watch:Michigan WRs Jehu Chesson and Amara Darboh vs. Iowa CB Desmond King. King, the defending Jim Thorpe Award winner, will likely encounter both of Michigan's top receivers on Saturday. Darboh has a knack for making contested catches on deeper throws, and Chesson is considered one of the best route runners in CFB. The WRs will have a size advantage in the matcup, but King plays a physical style at 200 pounds that will challenge them in a way that others can't. For a senior like King, there won't be a more important game on the Iowa schedule where his scouting evaluation is concerned.
USC at Washington
8 clubs attending:Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Rams, Oakland Raiders, San Diego Chargers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Details: Saturday, Nov. 12 at 7:30 p.m. ET (FOX)
Three top players:USC (WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, CB Adoree' Jackson, OT Zach Banner); Washington (CB Sidney Jones, S Budda Baker, WR John Ross III).
Matchup to watch:USC CB Adoree' Jackson vs. Washington WR John Ross III. You couldn't ask for a better battle of pure speed than this pairing. Both were selected to College Football 24/7's list of the game's 16 fastest players over the summer. Ross' 14 TD catches lead all Power Five Conference receivers, but Jackson has quickness and speed to stay with him and keep the window small for UW QB Jake Browning. Both are also explosive in the return game.
Boston College at Florida State
13 clubs attending:Buffalo Bills, Carolina Panthers, Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Jacksonville Jaguars, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Oakland Raiders, Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers.
Details: Florida 45, Boston College 7 (Friday)
Three top players:Boston College (S John Johnson, LB Matt Milano, DE Harold Landry); FSU (RB Dalvin Cook, OT Roderick Johnson, WR Travis Rudolph).
Matchup to watch:Boston College OLB Matt Milano vs. FSU RB Dalvin Cook. Milano is a hybrid who used to play safety, and he's a disruptive presence from his strong-side position. FSU's offensive line hasn't had much luck handling smaller, quicker defenders, so don't be surprised to see Milano meeting Cook in the backfield more than once. Milano should also have some contain responsibility on Cook's carries outside the tackles. Also worth watching: Cook-Milano clashes in pass protection; Milano has five sacks.