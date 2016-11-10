Michigan-Iowa game draws scouts from 7 NFL teams

7 clubs attending:Arizona Cardinals, Baltimore Ravens, Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs, Minnesota Vikings, San Diego Chargers, Seattle Seahawks.

Details: Saturday, Nov. 12 at 8 p.m. ET (ABC)

Three top players:Michigan (LB Jabrill Peppers, CB Jourdan Lewis, WR Jehu Chesson); Iowa (CB Desmond King, LB Josey Jewell, QB C.J. Beathard).

Matchup to watch:Michigan WRs Jehu Chesson and Amara Darboh vs. Iowa CB Desmond King. King, the defending Jim Thorpe Award winner, will likely encounter both of Michigan's top receivers on Saturday. Darboh has a knack for making contested catches on deeper throws, and Chesson is considered one of the best route runners in CFB. The WRs will have a size advantage in the matcup, but King plays a physical style at 200 pounds that will challenge them in a way that others can't. For a senior like King, there won't be a more important game on the Iowa schedule where his scouting evaluation is concerned.