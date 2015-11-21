Michigan defense leads win over Penn State

What might have been Christian Hackenberg's final home game at Penn State wasn't exactly a memorable one.
Michigan's defensive front thoroughly harassed the Nittany Lions' junior quarterback Saturday and outlasted PSU, 28-16, allowing just 208 total yards. Hackenberg, who will decide after the season whether to enter the 2016 NFL Draft as an underclassman, didn't do much to improve his draft status as scouts from five NFL clubs were in Happy Valley to evaluate prospects in the game. He completed just 13 of 31 passes for 137 yards and a touchdown. He made a couple of spectacular throws, but more often than not looked hurried, inaccurate, or both.
He's been poorly protected by his offensive line for the last two years, and Saturday was no different. The Wolverines took advantage with four sacks, two each by Chris Wormley and Taco Charlton, although Hackenberg held the ball too long at times as well.
Michigan's Jake Rudock completed 25 of 38 passes for 256 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Rudock's performance was crucial, as Michigan struggled to run the ball against the Penn State defensive front (30 carries, 87 yards).
Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh, as he often does, provided some entertainment in arguing a pass interference call on Michigan defensive back Jabrill Peppers that Harbaugh thought should have been called against the offense for a push-off.
Michigan -- which improved to 9-2 on the season -- hosts rival Ohio State next Saturday.