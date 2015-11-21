Michigan defense leads win over Penn State

Michigan's defensive front thoroughly harassed the Nittany Lions' junior quarterback Saturday and outlasted PSU, 28-16, allowing just 208 total yards. Hackenberg, who will decide after the season whether to enter the 2016 NFL Draft as an underclassman, didn't do much to improve his draft status as scouts from five NFL clubs were in Happy Valley to evaluate prospects in the game. He completed just 13 of 31 passes for 137 yards and a touchdown. He made a couple of spectacular throws, but more often than not looked hurried, inaccurate, or both.