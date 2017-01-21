Michigan could have up to 24 rookies in 2017 NFL training camps

Of course, an appearance on a training-camp roster means neither that a player will be drafted, nor that he will ultimately make the team. But to have 24 worthy of a chance to try speaks to the quality of players coach Jim Harbaugh had under his watch in 2016. Harbaugh himself has said he can see 10 or more Michigan players getting a draft call. Earlier this week, OL Erik Magnuson said he thinks Michigan can top Ohio State's total of 12 draftees from last year.