Michigan 2013 season preview

OT Taylor Lewan: Lewan (6-foot-8, 308 pounds), who is from the Phoenix area, surprised more than a few folks by returning for his senior season. He was seen as a potential early first-round pick in the 2013 NFL Draft and seems a lock to go in the first round in 2014. He plays with a mean streak and can physically overwhelm opponents. But he also has quick feet and is a good pass blocker. He basically held his own against South Carolina defensive end Jadeveon Clowney in the Outback Bowl. Lewan will be a four-year starter for the Wolverines. He didn't play offensive tackle until he was a senior in high school -- before that, he was a defensive end.