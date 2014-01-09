Michael Sam vs. Kony Ealy: Which Mizzou DE is better prospect?

Missouri RB Henry Josey announced earlier this week that he will enter this year's draft, and I think it's right move for him. He was very impressive in his return from an awful knee injury that sidelined him for all of the 2012 season to rush for 1,166 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2013. The thing that impressed me about him is that when you've had that kind of an injury, it usually takes a season before a player hits his stride again. He came back and I thought his vision had improved as a runner. He still flashes and gets north and south pretty quickly. I didn't see any diminished speed. He's obviously a tough guy. I don't think he had any choice but to come out. It would be too big of a risk for a running back who has had his injury history to go back to school again. He gave Missouri everything he could.