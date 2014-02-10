Michael Sam to focus on football, not activism

Published: Feb 10, 2014 at 09:55 AM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

While Michael Sam figures to become the NFL's first openly gay player this fall, provided the former Missouri defensive end and mid-to-late-round draft prospect makes a team, he has no plans to invest much, if any, time in using his platform as a future professional athlete as an activist for gay rights.

An outsports.com feature which details the preparations that were made for Sam's announcement on Sunday, beginning with his choice of agents about a month ago, raised the point that Sam's immediate focus will be on football.

"Michael is a football player, not an activist," said his publicist, Howard Bragman. "If you start showing up at too many dinners and too many parades, you start to send the message to a potential team about his priorities. The community wins when he steps onto an NFL field and plays in a game, not as the grand marshal of a pride parade. He may do that eventually, but the first year needs to be all about football."

To that end, Sam's next opportunity to impress scouts and NFL personnel executives will come at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, Feb. 19-25. He was invited as a defensive end, his college position, even though he is expected to move to a rush linebacker role in the NFL. Defensive ends and linebackers both go through combine workouts on Feb. 24.

According to the Outsports story, the fact that Sam's professional sports career is still in its fledgling stage was a factor in the decision to avoid activism initially.

"While other athletes like Jason Collins and Robbie Rogers have been readily available to lend their voices to various LGBT organizations, that won't happen with Sam. He's at the beginning of his career, not the middle or end like Rogers and Collins," wrote Cyd Zeigler. "Trying to get drafted, make a roster and step foot on an NFL field in September is a big task. His role in the movement toward LGBT equality in sports will be simply playing the sport as an out gay man -- a role many have been waiting years for someone to step into. Bragman reached out to various organizations to make that message clear. They all agreed."

NFL clubs might be less likely to consider Sam's sexual orientation a potential locker-room distraction if he has no intention of being an activist. Although as Bragman noted, that choice may apply only to year one of his NFL career.

Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter @ChaseGoodbread.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Scouting Bryce Young: Alabama quarterback similar to a young Drew Brees

Alabama's Bryce Young took the college football world by storm in 2021, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Crimson Tide quarterback after studying his game tape.

news

Scouting Jalen Carter: Georgia defensive lineman's disruptive skill set reminiscent of Quinnen Williams

Georgia just had five defensive players taken in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but is the best NFL prospect of all still in Athens? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on Bulldogs DL Jalen Carter, with a pro comp to a former top-three pick.

news

Scouting C.J. Stroud: Ohio State prospect could be on trajectory similar to Mac Jones

There is big-time buzz about Ohio State's C.J. Stroud after his sensational first season as the Buckeyes' starter. So, what's the book on the quarterback heading into the 2022 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah reveals his initial scouting report.

news

Scouting Will Anderson Jr.: Alabama prospect reminiscent of Von Miller

The excitement about Alabama's Will Anderson Jr. is sky-high coming off his sensational 2021 campaign. What's the book on the edge rusher heading into the '22 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report.

news

Scouting Will Levis: Kentucky prospect could develop into a Dak Prescott type of quarterback

As we head toward the 2022 college football season, the Will Levis hype train is picking up steam. So, what's the book on the Kentucky quarterback? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report, supplying a striking NFL comparison in the process.

news

Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux tackles misinformation, reading mock drafts, being draft's best dressed

University of Oregon pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux has had his priorities as they relate to football questioned mightily during the pre-draft process, but the Ducks standout tells NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe it's a lot of misinformation he's ready to prove wrong beginning once he hears his name called in Thursday's first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

UCLA TE Greg Dulcich on much ado about hairdo: 'I roll out of bed and look like this'

With curled, shoulder-length locks, UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich's hairdo has drawn as much acclaim as his rise on draft boards since the conclusion of his 2021 season with the Bruins.

news

Geremy Hickbottom, Team Gaither defeat Team Robinson in first-ever HBCU Legacy Bowl

Tennessee State quarterback Geremy Hickbottom was named Offensive Most Valuable Player as he helped Team Gaither to a resounding 22-6 win over Team Robinson at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans.

news

2022 NFL Draft: Five takeaways from NFLPA Collegiate Bowl practice

Practices for Saturday's NFLPA Collegiate Bowl are in full swing, giving prospects a chance to make an impression on NFL coaches and scouts ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. Here are five takeaways from Wednesday's action at the Rose Bowl.

news

Georgia beats Alabama, 33-18, for first NCAA title since 1980 season

Former walk-on quarterback Stetson Bennett and an opportunistic Georgia defense led the Bulldogs to their first national championship since 1980 on Monday night, toppling defending champ Alabama, 33-18, in the College Football Playoff National Championship in Indianapolis.

news

NFL announces prospects to attend 2022 HBCU combine

Today, the NFL in partnership with the Senior Bowl, announced the names of players that will attend the 2022 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Combine presented by Microsoft Surface, which will be held Friday, Jan. 28 - Saturday, Jan. 29, at the University of South Alabama Jaguar Training Center in Mobile, Alabama.

news

Georgia, Alabama advance to 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game

The rematch is on. After routing their respective semifinal opponents, the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (13-1) and No. 3 seed Georgia Bulldogs (13-1) will play for the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 10, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE