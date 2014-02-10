Michael Sam to focus on football, not activism

"While other athletes like Jason Collins and Robbie Rogers have been readily available to lend their voices to various LGBT organizations, that won't happen with Sam. He's at the beginning of his career, not the middle or end like Rogers and Collins," wrote Cyd Zeigler. "Trying to get drafted, make a roster and step foot on an NFL field in September is a big task. His role in the movement toward LGBT equality in sports will be simply playing the sport as an out gay man -- a role many have been waiting years for someone to step into. Bragman reached out to various organizations to make that message clear. They all agreed."