Michael Sam's father: 'I'm a man and a woman type of guy'

UPDATE: Two days after Michael Sam Sr.'s interview with the New York Times was published, Sam Sr. told the Galveston County (Texas) Daily News that he was "terribly misquoted" in the article and claimed that the Times had taken his quotes out of context. Sam Sr. denied saying that he was "a man and a woman type of guy" and that he didn't want his "grandkids raised in that kind of environment." The Times article also quoted Sam Sr. as saying that "Deacon Jones is turning over in his grave," casting the idea of a gay football player in a negative light; Sam Sr. said the quote was meant to be positive: "I told them that Deacon Jones is going to roll over in his grave because here comes my son and that he's going to be a star in the NFL," he said. The Times said it stands by its story and reporting.