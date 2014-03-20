Michael Sam, Kony Ealy show improvement at Missouri pro day

But while the 40 is the glamour event that draws the most attention, it might not have been the event that drew the most attention from NFL scouts where Sam is concerned. NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah said after the combine that Sam's 25.5-inch vertical leap at the combine was a significant red flag as well, because it measures explosiveness, something Sam can't be lacking if he is to be an edge rusher in the NFL. Sam made a quantum leap in that area as well on Thursday with a 30-inch vertical, almost a 20 percent improvement in just four weeks since the combine. And while Sam's unofficial 40 time might ultimately be adjusted to something slower, vertical leaps aren't subject to unofficial interpretations.