Michael F. Florio's 2022 fantasy football: Top 12 tight ends

Pitts at three may seem high to some, but if I am being honest I have strongly been considering moving him up. He can fluctuate the most of any of the top-five tight ends as the Falcons still have to bring in more pieces around him and potentially could have a QB change. But this is me buying into Pitts and his talent. No, he may not have lived up to the lofty fantasy expectations placed upon him as a rookie, but he was the best rookie tight end in decades, as advertised. He finished as the overall TE6 as a rookie and was the TE11 in fantasy PPG. His 20% target share was third at the position and he joined Andrews and Kelce as the only tight ends to have five-plus targets in 15 games. He posted the second-most receiving yards and fourth-most fantasy points by a rookie tight end in NFL history. The thing is, he scored just one touchdown. The only other players with 100-plus targets and one TD or fewer were Cole Beasley and Laviska Shenault. There will be obvious TD progression. Last season, players with that many targets averaged over six touchdowns, but a player with the size and speed combo of Pitts is a threat to reach double digits. Forget that he is a tight end, he is the Falcons' new WR1 by default and has the upside to finish atop the tight end position as early as this season.