Michael F. Florio's 2021 fantasy football numbers to know

Cooper Kupp 's 439.5 fantasy points was the most ever by a wide receiver, while his 25.9 fantasy PPG was second ever behind only Jerry Rice's 1987 season (26.3). He led receivers with 8.5 catches per game, 16 total touchdowns, in 100-yard games (11), multiple touchdown games (five), and led all of the NFL with 14 games of 20-plus fantasy points. His 37 red zone targets were the most by any player since Demaryius Thomas in 2014.

Davante Adams has scored over 30 fantasy points 12 times since the start of the 2020 season -- that is twice as many as any other player. He's also topped double-digit touchdowns in five of the past six seasons.

Deebo Samuel﻿'s eight rushing TDs were the most by a receiver in NFL history. He also led all receivers with four games of 150-plus receiving yards.

Justin Jefferson﻿'s 3,016 receiving yards in his first two seasons are the most in NFL history. His 196 receptions in his first two seasons are tied for the most in NFL history with Michael Thomas.

﻿Ja'Marr Chase﻿'s 1,455 receiving yards were a new rookie record in the Super Bowl era, while his 304.6 fantasy points are the second-most by a rookie receiver ever -- and enough for him to finish as a top-five receiver as a rookie.

Tyreek Hill finished as a top-eight receiver for the fourth time in five years -- while setting career highs in catches and yards in 2021.

Stefon Diggs posted 23 end zone targets in 2021 -- which was six more than anyone else and the most in one season since DeAndre Hopkins in 2017. Diggs posted a career-high 10 touchdowns.

Diontae Johnson has led the Steelers in targets in three straight seasons. His targets, receptions, yards, TD, fantasy points and fantasy PPG all increased in each season.

Mike Evans is the only player to top 1,000 receiving yards in each of their first eight seasons. He has topped eight touchdowns in six of the past eight seasons. But he has failed to top 115 targets in two straight years after topping that number in each of his first six seasons.

Hunter Renfrow topped 10-plus fantasy points in 14 of 17 games in 2021. His targets, catches, receiving yards have increased in every season.

Keenan Allen is the only wide receiver in the NFL to top 16 fantasy PPG in five straight seasons.

Jaylen Waddle﻿'s 104 receptions in 2021 was the most by a rookie WR in NFL history.

DK Metcalf is the only player with 14-plus end zone targets in three straight seasons.

Tyler Lockett﻿, Evans and Diggs are the only receivers with 1,000-plus scrimmage yards in four straight seasons.

D.J. Moore had a 40% air-yard share -- the third-most in the NFL.

CeeDee Lamb led the Cowboys in targets, receptions, receiving yards in 2021. But he did not score a TD in final seven games of 2021.

Brandin Cooks keeps changing teams but keeps producing. He has been a top-20 WR on four teams and has topped 1,000 receiving yards in six of his last seven seasons.

Amon-Ra St. Brown was the WR1 overall in the 2021 fantasy playoffs (28.3 fantasy PPG) and the WR2 over the final six weeks of 2021 season. He posted the second-most targets in the NFL over the final six weeks of the 2021 season and topped 23-plus fantasy points in the final four games. He is one of just three receivers to have a 23-plus fantasy-point streak since 2019.

Marquise Brown﻿'s targets, receptions, yards, fantasy points and fantasy PPG increased in each season of career. He was the WR6, averaging 20.8 fantasy PPG in Weeks 1-5, and the WR39 averaging just 11.2 fantasy PPG from Week 6 on.

Darnell Mooney led the Bears in targets, catches, receiving yards and receiving TDs in 2021. He was the WR13 over the final 10 weeks of season (15.4 fantasy PPG).

Tee Higgins has topped 100 yards in both of his seasons, but he has yet to finish as a Top-20 WR in terms of total points.

Despite Terry McLaurin﻿'s numbers decreasing across the board, he posted a 42% air-yard share, second-highest in the NFL.

Amari Cooper scored 43% of his 2021 fantasy points in three games.

Adam Thielen has scored 30-plus percent of his fantasy points off TDs in three straight seasons. He has failed to top 1,000 receiving yards in any of those years.

A.J. Brown scored 50% of his fantasy points in three of 13 games in 2021.

Brandon Aiyuk averaged 9.8 yards per target in 2021 which ranked 10th among WRs.

It was a strange year for Courtland Sutton﻿, who averaged 15.4 air yards per target, good for the second-best among receivers. But he put up just 7.9 receiving yards per target and that was 90th among WRs.

﻿DeAndre Hopkins﻿ did not top 100 yards in any game in 2021. But he averaged 1.1 end zone targets per game, which was second among all receivers.

Elijah Moore scored 56% of his fantasy points in three games, but he did score six TDs in the final seven games. Plus, the Jets passed 63% of the time in 2021, the second-most in the NFL.

Odell Beckham scored five TDs in eight games with the Rams in 2021. He scored just seven TDs in 29 games with the Browns.

Gabriel Davis scored four TDs in the final five games of 2021 -- before becoming the first player to catch four TDs in a playoff game.

Rondale Moore averaged 1.4 air yards per target, the fewest for a WR since 2016.

Rashod Bateman topped six targets in five of seven games he played with Jackson. Bateman was one of just six receivers to finish with over 500 yards and just two TDs or less.

Kenny Golladay scored no touchdowns in 2021, but had 13 TDs in his previous 16 games. He did put up 13.9 air yards per target, which was ninth among WRs.

Allen Robinson had just 66 targets in 2021 after seeing 150-plus targets in his previous four complete seasons. He did not top 70 receiving yards in any game.