Michael Bennett says returning to Ohio State was right choice

Three and out: Alabama running back Kenyan Drake said he will return to Alabama as a fourth-year junior in 2015. The Tide's explosive reserve running back -- offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin has referred to him as the offense's "Reggie Bush type" -- fractured his leg against Ole Miss and was lost for the season. ... Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones on being thrust into the position of making his second career start in a national semifinal: "I feel pretty good about the whole thing even though it's come so fast." ... Alabama running back T.J. Yeldon said former Tide star Eddie Lacy of the Green Bay Packers visited his old team on Monday. His advice for Yeldon? "He says you've got to stay more focused in the league, take care of your body and get lots of treatment," Yeldon, a junior who has a 2015 draft decision to make, said.