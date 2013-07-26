Michael Bennett near fully recovered from injury

Make no mistake: For Murray to have the sort of season he wants for the Bulldogs, the passing game will need a healthy Bennett making significant contributions. Offensive coordinator Mike Bobo indicated the coaching staff will bring Bennett along slowly, describing his early pace in fall camp as being on a "pitch count." That's wise, because UGA can ill-afford for Bennett to have a setback in fall camp. Why? Because the early part of Georgia's schedule is as tough as any in the nation: