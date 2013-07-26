Michael Bennett near fully recovered from injury

Georgia quarterback Aaron Murray may have a much-needed extra target when the season begins in wide receiver Michael Bennett. The junior, who was lost for the season with a torn ACL sustained during practice last October, isn't quite 100 percent.
But as the Athens Banner-Herald reports, he's apparently pretty close. Bennett is considered a fringe draft prospect and, as a junior, projects for the 2015 draft. But a healthy season in 2013 could make pro scouts take more notice.
It's especially welcome news for Georgia given that last year's leading receiver, Tavarres King, is now with the NFL's Denver Broncos, and the team's most explosive returning receiver, Malcolm Mitchell, is a two-way player who could be called on at any time to play more defense.
Make no mistake: For Murray to have the sort of season he wants for the Bulldogs, the passing game will need a healthy Bennett making significant contributions. Offensive coordinator Mike Bobo indicated the coaching staff will bring Bennett along slowly, describing his early pace in fall camp as being on a "pitch count." That's wise, because UGA can ill-afford for Bennett to have a setback in fall camp. Why? Because the early part of Georgia's schedule is as tough as any in the nation:
The Bulldogs face Clemson, South Carolina and LSU in three of their first four games.