Miami, USC neck and neck for most Super Bowl players ever

Published: Feb 01, 2016 at 04:30 AM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

The Miami Hurricanes have had the strongest presence of Super Bowl players in the game's history, and they can thank Greg Olsen for maintaining the status.

The Panthers' tight end is the only former Hurricane on either 53-man roster for Super Bowl 50, and according to CBS Sports, the Hurricanes hold the slimmest of leads as the college with the most Super Bowl players ever (117), topping USC's 116. That means Olsen is the difference-maker for collegiate Super Bowl bragging rights. Panthers offensive lineman Ryan Kalil, the only USC player involved in Super Bowl 50, keeps the Trojans on UM's historical heels.

It should come as little surprise that Miami leads the field. After all, the Hurricanes' track record for placing players in the NFL draft is prolific, particularly since the mid-1980s, when former coach Howard Schnellenberger's first recruiting classes began to percolate in the pro ranks. That reputation reached its high point when UM delivered an incredible 18 first-round picks over a four-year period from 2001-2004.

Four other schools have placed more than 100 players in the Super Bowl, per CBS: UCLA (108), Penn State (104), Michigan (104) and Notre Dame (101).

As for this year's Super Bowl, Ohio State leads all colleges with five players participating in Super Bowl 50: the Panthers' Philly Brown, Kurt Coleman, Ted Ginn Jr., and Andrew Norwell, and Bradley Roby of Denver. Tennessee follows with four: Carolina's Chris Scott, and Denver's Peyton Manning, Britton Colquitt, Malik Jackson.

