Miami TE David Njoku intends to enter 2017 NFL Draft

Njoku, a redshirt sophomore, revealed his intentions after the Hurricanes' 31-14 Russell Athletic Bowl win over West Virginia on Wednesday.
"It's kind of bittersweet leaving my team a couple years early, but I think it's best for me and my family," Njoku said, per The Palm Beach Post.
He caught the eye of NFL.com analyst Daniel Jeremiah, who attended the Russell Athletic Bowl, on Wednesday.
Njoku intends to join a deep tight end class that includes Alabama's O.J. Howard and Michigan's Jake Butt. He has the potential to become the latest in a long line of talented NFL TEs Miami has produced over the years, including Greg Olsen, Jimmy Graham, Kellen Winslow and Jeremy Shockey.
Underclassmen have until a Jan. 16 deadline to apply for early eligibility.
The 6-foot-4, 245-pounder made 5 catches for 44 yards and a touchdown on Wednesday, bringing his season total to 43-698-8.