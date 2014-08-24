Miami tabs freshman Brad Kaaya to start at quarterback

Miami's starter this season was supposed to be fifth-year senior Ryan Williams, who began his career at Memphis and spent the past two seasons as a reserve at UM. But Williams -- who followed Geno Smith as the starter at powerhouse Miramar (Fla.) High, in the Fort Lauderdale suburbs -- tore his ACL during spring practice, and that elevated redshirt freshman Kevin Olsen (6-3, 210) into the top spot. Olsen, though, struggled during the spring and has been suspended for at least opener.