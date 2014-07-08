Miami starting LB Alex Figueroa kicked off team after arrest

From a football standpoint, linebacker already was a position of worry for Hurricanes coach Al Golden. Other than senior Denzel Perryman, who might be the best inside linebacker in the nation, UM has few proven players at the position. Senior Thurston Armbrister and junior Raphael Kirby, who have a combined 99 tackles in their careers (Perryman had 108 last season alone), likely will start at the outside linebacker spots. It seems a given now that at least two true freshman linebackers will see time as reserves.