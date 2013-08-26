Miami senior tackle Seantrel Henderson won't start after all

When Miami released its "final" fall camp depth chart last week, senior Seantrel Henderson was listed as the starting right tackle.
But UM coach Al Golden has released an updated depth chart for Friday's opener against Florida Atlantic, and Henderson (6-feet-8, 345 pounds) is listed as the second-team right tackle; he is behind junior Jon Feliciano (6-5, 318), who had been listed as the co-starter at left guard last week. Feliciano still is listed at left guard, too, as the backup to junior Malcolm Bunche.
Henderson has all the needed physical tools, but injuries, a lack of consistency and a lack of focus have kept him from reaching his potential. He was a consensus top-three player nationally in the 2010 recruiting class but has started just 18 times in his career, with half of those starts coming in his true freshman campaign.
One other change on the depth chart: Sophomore Rayshawn Jenkins now is listed as the starter at one of the safety spots (Miami does not differentiate between strong and free safety); previously, senior A.J. Highsmith was the starter. Highsmith now is listed as the No. 2 guy at the other safety spot.
