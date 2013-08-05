Miami's Stephen Morris has look of NFL franchise quarterback

Morris is certainly on the radar of NFL teams searching for a quarterback with the tools to change the fortunes of a franchise. He is not only one of the most gifted natural throwers in college football, but he is a refined pocket passer with a high football IQ and superb management skills. While Morris must show more consistency in his play, especially in big games against elite defenses, he enters the season regarded as a strong Day 2 prospect in the 2014 NFL Draft. And if the Jacksonville Jaguars decide to upgrade at the position, they already have a former tutor of Morris on staff; new offensive coordinator Jedd Fisch was Morris' quarterbacks coach at Miami the last two seasons.