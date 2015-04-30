Miami's Ereck Flowers goes to the New York Giants

That the New York Giants went for an offensive lineman with the No. 9 pick wasn't necessarily a surprise. But that they grabbed Miami offensive tackle Ereck Flowers was a bit of an eyebrow-raiser.
Flowers generally was regarded as a guy who would go in the mid-teens. But the Giants obviously like his size (6-foot-6 and 329 pounds) and run-blocking ability.
"That is a big, strong, powerful man," NFL Media analyst Mike Mayock said during NFL Network's coverage of the draft.
While Flowers was a left tackle at Miami, conventional wisdom going into the draft was that Flowers might fit best as a right tackle -- the position he played at UM as a true freshman in 2012 -- or even guard in the NFL. Mayock seems to be of that mind.
"His feet aren't quite good enough to play on the left side," Mayock said. "But his size and his length (are) outstanding. ... He's big, strong, long and powerful."
The Giants took Syracuse left tackle Ryan Pugh in the first round in 2013, and he started at right tackle in 2014. He could slide inside to make room for Flowers at right tackle. Or Flowers could move inside. Or perhaps the Giants put Flowers at left tackle and move holdover Will Beatty.
"Powerful run blocker," Mayock said of Flowers. "He's got prototypical right tackle traits, and he reminded me of (San Francisco's) Anthony Davis when he came out of Rutgers."
Flowers, who was the first Miami player to go in the first round since 2008, was the second lineman selected, and both went to NFC East teams. Iowa tackle Brandon Scherff -- another college left tackle who might play on the right side or at guard in the NFL -- was picked at No. 5 by the Washington Redskins, who surprisingly bypassed USC defensive lineman Leonard Williams and some touted edge rushers to nab Scherff.
