Miami's Ereck Flowers goes to the New York Giants

Flowers, who was the first Miami player to go in the first round since 2008, was the second lineman selected, and both went to NFC East teams. Iowa tackle Brandon Scherff -- another college left tackle who might play on the right side or at guard in the NFL -- was picked at No. 5 by the Washington Redskins, who surprisingly bypassed USC defensive lineman Leonard Williams and some touted edge rushers to nab Scherff.