Miami's Duke Johnson will enter 2015 NFL Draft, his mom says

Johnson is the leading career rusher in school history (3,519 yards) and rushed for 1,652 yards this season. He had 132 yards in the 24-21 bowl loss to South Carolina; that was his 14th career 100-yard game, tying him with Edgerrin james and Clinton Portis for the most in school history. Johnson suffered an injury late in the loss to the Gamecocks, but said after the game that the injury was a minor one.