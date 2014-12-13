Miami's Duke Johnson will announce draft decision on Dec. 28

Miami tailback Duke Johnson said he will announce his decision on whether to turn pro Dec. 28 -- his mother's birthday and also the day after the Hurricanes finish the season in the Independence Bowl.
Johnson is the leading career rusher in school history and is 12th nationally this season with 1,520 rushing yards.
"Everything is falling into place, everything is working out for the best and I think to share whatever decision we make, to share it with her on her birthday, will be great," Johnson told the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Johnson told reporters he had not received feedback from the NFL Draft Advisory Board yet, and has said his mother will play a big role in the decision.
The Miami Herald reported "most expect" Johnson to enter the draft and also that junior offensive tackle Ereck Flowers "is also believed to be leaning heavily toward entering the draft."
NFL Media analyst Bucky Brooks wrote last month that Johnson "could be a better pro prospect than some of the bigger names garnering the headlines at the position" because of his "exceptional" receiving skills.
The deadline for underclassmen to declare for the draft is Jan. 15.
