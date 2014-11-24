Miami's Duke Johnson still undecided whether he'll turn pro

Miami junior tailback Duke Johnson, who is on the verge of setting the school's career rushing record, told reporters Monday he has accomplished everything he can in college but still hasn't decided whether he will turn pro.
Johnson, a Miami native, said last month that his mother will play a big role in his decision. He reiterated that Monday, saying he and his mom will talk after this week's game against Pittsburgh about his degree status and his draft position. He also said he will ask the NFL Draft Advisory Board for input.
Johnson (5-foot-9, 206 pounds) has rushed for 1,431 yards this season and is 41 yards shy of breaking Ottis Anderson's school rushing record; Anderson had 3,331 yards from 1975-78. Miami has two games left, including a bowl, and Johnson is 323 yards away from breaking Willis McGahee's single-season rushing record of 1,753 yards, set in 2002.
This season, Johnson already has passed, among others, Lamar Miller, Frank Gore, McGahee, Clinton Portis and Edgerrin James on Miami's career list.
Johnson has had six 100-yard games this season, and his 88-yard performance in last Saturday's loss to Virginia was his lowest output of the season. He didn't score against the Cavaliers, snapping his streak of games with touchdowns at nine.
NFL Media analyst Bucky Brooks wrote earlier this month that Johnson "could be a better pro prospect than some of the bigger names garnering the headlines at the position."
Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.