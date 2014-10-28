Miami's Duke Johnson says mom will play role in pro decision

That was the first 200-yard game of Johnson's career and it gave him 1,036 yards this season, just the ninth time in school history a back has reached 1,000 yards. In addition, Johnson now has 2,903 career rushing yards, which is fourth in UM history. He should be second after Saturday's game against defense-challenged North Carolina: He trails Edgerrin James, who is second, by just 57 yards. James Jackson currently is third at 2,953 yards.