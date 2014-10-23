Miami's Duke Johnson runs for 249 yards in rout of Virginia Tech

Published: Oct 23, 2014 at 04:34 PM

A few minutes after Miami junior tailback Duke Johnson finished destroying his defense Thursday night, Virginia Tech coach Frank Beamer was asked if Johnson was the best running back he had seen this season.

"Not only all season," said Beamer, 68, who has been the Hokies' coach since 1987. "Forever."

Johnson (5-foot-9, 206 pounds) had the most productive game of his career as the Hurricanes blasted Virginia Tech, 30-6. He had touches on each of Miami's first seven plays from scrimmage and rushed for 249 yards and a TD as the Hurricanes embarrassed the host Hokies.

It was the first 200-yard game of Johnson's career and it boosted him above the 1,000-yard plateau for the first time ever. He now has 1,036 yards this season, marking just the ninth time in school history a back has reached 1,000 yards; the most recent was Lamar Miller, in 2011. Miami's single-season rushing record is 1,753 yards by Willis McGahee in 2002; second-most in a season is Edgerrin James' 1,416 in 1998, and Johnson looks to have a legit shot at passing James.

» ECU's Carden throws for season-high 445 yards in win over UConn

NFL Media analyst Bucky Brooks wrote over the summer that Johnson is "the most talented runner to play at 'The U' since Frank Gore (and) has a game that's already ready-made for the pros." Gore's single-season high at Miami was 945 yards as a junior in 2004.

Johnson's previous high for a season was 947 as a true freshman in 2012; he rushed for 920 yards last season, when he missed the final five games with a broken leg.

Thursday night's performance was his fourth consecutive 100-yard game, and he has rushed for 666 yards and four TDs during that span.

Johnson also had two receptions for 37 yards and a TD; the touchdown catch came on the final play of the first half and sent UM (5-3) into the locker room with a 24-0 lead, which was insurmountable considering the ineptitude of Virginia Tech's offense. The Hokies (4-4) finished with 262 yards, but just 36 -- including minus-13 on the ground -- came in the first half. To compound matters, the Hokies fumbled to end each of their first three second-half drives.

The Hokies' defense didn't fare much better. UM rushed for 364 yards, the most ever against a Frank Beamer-coached team.

Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Top NFL draft prospect Kayvon Thibodeaux suffers lower left leg injury in Oregon's win over Fresno State

Widely considered one of college football's top prospects, Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux exited in the first half of the Ducks' 31-24 season-opening win over Fresno State with a lower left leg injury.
news

With irresistible charm, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State into an NFL factory

Known for graciousness, class and affability, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State from downtrodden independent to perennial national title contender. Chase Goodbread explains how the legendary coach built an NFL factory in Tallahassee.
news

SEC unanimously votes to add Texas, Oklahoma to conference in seismic shift

The Southeastern Conference voted Thursday to add the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma to the conference.
news

Texas, Oklahoma formally apply for SEC membership in 2025

The University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma, just a day after notifying the Big 12 that they do not intend to renew their grants of media rights beyond a current contract that runs through 2025, have now formally applied for SEC membership in 2025.
news

Texas, Oklahoma won't renew Big 12 media rights, setting up potential move to SEC

The University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma jointly announced Monday that they've notified the Big 12 Conference of their intention not to renew grants of media rights to the league following the current contract, which expires in 2025.
news

Alabama, Ohio State tie for most players selected with 10; SEC has 65 picks

Alabama and Ohio State tied for the most players from one school selected in the 2021 NFL Draft with 10 each, while the SEC -- as usual -- led all conferences with 65 selections. 
news

Southern University interested in HOFer Marshall Faulk becoming head coach

Marshall Faulk and Southern University have mutual interest in the Hall of Fame running back becoming the Jaguars' next head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday evening.  
news

Titans great Eddie George hired as Tennessee State head coach

One of Tennessee's greatest football players is turning to coaching one of the state's storied football programs. Eddie George is set to be hired as the head coach of Tennessee State.
news

North Dakota St. QB Trey Lance set for second pro day

North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance, predicted to go in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, will take part in a second pro day on April 19. 
news

OT Liam Eichenberg among three Notre Dame players to miss medical evaluations due to positive COVID-19 tests

Notre Dame tackle Liam Eichenberg, defensive end Ade Ogundeji and offensive lineman Aaron Banks tested positive for COVID-19 and remain away from the medical evaluation proceedings in Indianapolis, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
news

Justin Fields set to throw at Ohio State's second pro day; 49ers expected to attend

Ohio State QB Justin Fields is getting another chance to impress NFL teams, and an important potential suitor will be in attendance this time around.
news

Top 2021 TE prospect Kyle Pitts: 'I feel like I'll be the best to ever do it'

Kyle Pitts is what one could call the next step in the rapid evolution of the modern tight end. Following his impressive pro day on Wednesday, Pitts made a bold declaration indicative of his confidence level.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW