Miami's Duke Johnson likened to Walter Payton, Barry Sanders

Against the Bearcats, Johnson had his best per-carry average of the season, 16.2 yards, in shredding Tuberville's defense with 10 carries for 162 yards. In his next outing, Johnson posted his best game of the season (29 carries, 249 yards) against Virginia Tech, prompting longtime Hokies coach Frank Beamer to say Johnson is among the best backs he has ever seen. Here is a taste of what motivated Beamer's praise: