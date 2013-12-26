Miami's Denzel Perryman will make draft decision after bowl

Miami linebacker Denzel Perryman told the Palm Beach Post on Thursday that he has not thought about turning pro.
"I sat down with [linebackers] coach [Micheal] Barrow, but I'm going to wait until literally after the bowl game to really sit down and think about all that," he told the newspaper. " ... I really don't know. I really haven't been thinking about that at all."
Perryman, who became a dad to a newborn daughter Nov. 12, leads Miami (9-3) with 104 tackles and was a first-team All-ACC pick. The Hurricanes meet Louisville (11-1) in Saturday's Russell Athletic Bowl.
The Post reported that several NFL scouts say Perryman projects somewhere in the third round, with the ability to move up or down a round depending on what happens during pre-draft workouts.
Perryman did tell the newspaper that when he arrived on campus in 2011, he thought he would play three years and leave.
"When you first come in, you're like, 'Three-and-out. I'm going to leave; it's going to be easy,' " Perryman said. "But when you get in that situation, it's like, 'Wow.' ... Like, this decision can change my life pretty much."
