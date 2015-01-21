Miami's Clive Walford among Day 2 standouts at Senior Bowl

MOBILE, Ala. -- Reese's Senior Bowl practices revved up again Wednesday, and some of the top 2015 NFL Draft hopefuls put on a show in front of NFL general managers, coaches and scouts. We saw uneven performances by a number of players, but there were some future stars who made plays to show that they have what it takes to impress NFL evaluators.
With that in mind, here are six players who caught the eyes of NFL Media analysts during Wednesday's practices for the North and South teams.
A day after Miami teammate Phillip Dorsett earned rave reviews from everybody at Ladd-Pebbles Stadium, Wednesday marked Walford's turn to put on a show. He was easily the "wow" guy among the pass-catchers and did a solid job of blocking during team periods as well. He's a complete mismatch for all of the linebackers and safeties at the event, and showed why he could be the top guy at the position in the 2015 draft. "Clive was the best player out here all day. He's been great," NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah said. "He's such an athletic pass-catcher."
A standout among the linebacker group because of his size (6-foot-6 1/4, 262 pounds) and play, Trail was certainly somebody who flashed Wednesday. He's long, but moves well and does a solid job of dropping into space while also being stout enough at the point of attack if a run comes his way. "He had some good reps in one-on-ones," Jeremiah said. "He was surprisingly good in coverage, too, and did some good stuff."
There are some that view Orchard, last season's FBS leader in sacks per game (1.42), as a bit of a tweener at the next level. He's played mostly with his hand in the ground in Mobile and looked much stronger than some were expecting. He's always shown good get-off, but he really showed some explosiveness in the North's second practice of the week.
White finds himself on this list for the second day in a row after another strong performance Wednesday. "I thought he did an outstanding job in man-to-man coverage. Everything I saw on tape, he's very similar to Jason Verrett, the first-round pick from last year," NFL Media's Mike Mayock said, referring to the former TCU star who was drafted by the Chargers. White's work against Duke's Jamison Crowder and Auburn's Sammie Coates was particularly impressive.
Tailback is one of the stacked positions at the Senior Bowl this year. The North squad features a trio of top-flight Big Ten backs, and Langford was the one who caught the eye of many Wednesday with his hard running and ability to make one cut and go. "He hits the hole (hard) and makes the right read," NFL Media's Curtis Conway said.
The Doak Walker Award finalist was among the most electrifying players in the country last season, but he measured a shorter-than-expected 5-foot-8 1/4 at the Senior Bowl. He'll draw comparisons to guys like Darren Sproles for his build and what he can do in the passing game, but Abdullah did show enough between the tackles Wednesday to turn some heads. "He's interesting to me," Conway said. "I like him a lot, but I don't know if scouts are going to be turned off by his size. He's an explosive kid."