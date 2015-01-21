Miami's Clive Walford among Day 2 standouts at Senior Bowl

Published: Jan 21, 2015 at 11:14 AM

MOBILE, Ala. -- Reese's Senior Bowl practices revved up again Wednesday, and some of the top 2015 NFL Draft hopefuls put on a show in front of NFL general managers, coaches and scouts. We saw uneven performances by a number of players, but there were some future stars who made plays to show that they have what it takes to impress NFL evaluators.

» Nine standouts from Day 1 at Senior Bowl

With that in mind, here are six players who caught the eyes of NFL Media analysts during Wednesday's practices for the North and South teams.

Clive Walford, TE, Miami

A day after Miami teammate Phillip Dorsett earned rave reviews from everybody at Ladd-Pebbles Stadium, Wednesday marked Walford's turn to put on a show. He was easily the "wow" guy among the pass-catchers and did a solid job of blocking during team periods as well. He's a complete mismatch for all of the linebackers and safeties at the event, and showed why he could be the top guy at the position in the 2015 draft. "Clive was the best player out here all day. He's been great," NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah said. "He's such an athletic pass-catcher."

Lynden Trail, OLB, Norfolk State

A standout among the linebacker group because of his size (6-foot-6 1/4, 262 pounds) and play, Trail was certainly somebody who flashed Wednesday. He's long, but moves well and does a solid job of dropping into space while also being stout enough at the point of attack if a run comes his way. "He had some good reps in one-on-ones," Jeremiah said. "He was surprisingly good in coverage, too, and did some good stuff."

Nate Orchard, DE, Utah

There are some that view Orchard, last season's FBS leader in sacks per game (1.42), as a bit of a tweener at the next level. He's played mostly with his hand in the ground in Mobile and looked much stronger than some were expecting. He's always shown good get-off, but he really showed some explosiveness in the North's second practice of the week.

» Brooks: Petty among buzz-kill players at Senior Bowl

Kevin White, CB, TCU

White finds himself on this list for the second day in a row after another strong performance Wednesday. "I thought he did an outstanding job in man-to-man coverage. Everything I saw on tape, he's very similar to Jason Verrett, the first-round pick from last year," NFL Media's Mike Mayock said, referring to the former TCU star who was drafted by the Chargers. White's work against Duke's Jamison Crowder and Auburn's Sammie Coates was particularly impressive.

Jeremy Langford, RB, Michigan State

Tailback is one of the stacked positions at the Senior Bowl this year. The North squad features a trio of top-flight Big Ten backs, and Langford was the one who caught the eye of many Wednesday with his hard running and ability to make one cut and go. "He hits the hole (hard) and makes the right read," NFL Media's Curtis Conway said.

Ameer Abdullah, RB, Nebraska

The Doak Walker Award finalist was among the most electrifying players in the country last season, but he measured a shorter-than-expected 5-foot-8 1/4 at the Senior Bowl. He'll draw comparisons to guys like Darren Sproles for his build and what he can do in the passing game, but Abdullah did show enough between the tackles Wednesday to turn some heads. "He's interesting to me," Conway said. "I like him a lot, but I don't know if scouts are going to be turned off by his size. He's an explosive kid."

You can follow Bryan Fischer on Twitter at @BryanDFischer.**

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Georgia TE Brock Bowers to undergo ankle surgery; timeline for return unclear

Georgia All-America tight end Brock Bowers, considered one of the top prospects in college football, will undergo surgery to fix the high-ankle injury he suffered on Saturday in the Bulldogs' win over Vanderbilt and is expected to miss some time.
news

Scouting Drake Maye: North Carolina quarterback similar to Carson Palmer

North Carolina's Drake Maye flourished in his first season as a starter, earning ACC Player of the Year honors. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Brock Bowers: Georgia tight end similar to 49ers Pro Bowler George Kittle

Brock Bowers has played a crucial part in Georgia's back-to-back national championships, scoring 24 touchdowns in two college seasons. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Bulldogs tight end.
news

Scouting Marvin Harrison Jr.: Ohio State wide receiver similar to A.J. Green

Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. took the college football world by storm last season. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Buckeyes wide receiver.
news

Scouting Caleb Williams: USC quarterback similar in style, skill set to Bills' Josh Allen

USC's Caleb Williams scorched defenses last season on his way to winning the Heisman Trophy. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Jared Verse: Florida State edge rusher similar to four-time Pro Bowler

Florida State's Jared Verse emerged as one of college football's top talents last season, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the edge rusher.
news

Georgia dominates TCU to win second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship

Georgia secured its second straight national championship on Monday night, overwhelming TCU in a 65-7 blowout.
news

Jim Harbaugh says he expects to coach Michigan in 2023 amid NFL speculation

University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has drawn the eye of a few NFL franchises, said he expects to coach the Wolverines in 2023. "While no one knows what the future holds," Harbaugh said in a statement released on Twitter on Thursday, "I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023."
news

Pro Football Hall of Famer, Ravens great Ed Reed hired as Bethune-Cookman head coach

Bethune-Cookman University has agreed in principle for Ed Reed to become the school's new head football coach, the university announced on Tuesday. 
news

Drew Brees joins Purdue coaching staff as interim assistant ahead of Citrus Bowl

Drew Brees' next step in his post-playing career will put him back on a field. Brees is joining the Purdue coaching staff as an assistant for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, the school announced Thursday.
news

USC QB Caleb Williams wins 2022 Heisman Trophy

USC's Caleb Williams was awarded the 2022 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his electrifying first season with the Trojans.
news

David Shaw steps down after 12 seasons as Stanford head coach

Stanford head coach David Shaw is stepping down after 12 seasons at the helm of the Cardinal program. Shaw announced the news after the team closed out the season with a 36-25 loss to BYU on Saturday night, telling reporters he made the decision within the past week.