Miami's Al Golden to meet with Penn State about coaching job

Miami Hurricanes coach Al Golden will meet with Penn State officials Saturday about the Nittany Lions' coaching vacancy, according to a tweet by ESPN.com's Brett McMurphy. Penn State has been in search of a coach since Bill O'Brien left the school after two seasons to become coach of the Houston Texans last week.
Candidates linked to the Penn State job include Golden, Vanderbilt coach James Franklin, former Tampa Buccaneers coach Greg Schiano and Tennessee Titans coach Mike Munchak, although Schiano and Munchak reportedly are no longer possibilities for the job.
Golden's meeting with Penn State officials, initially set for Friday, was apparently postponed by weather.
In three years at Miami, Golden has steadily improved the program, from 6-6 to 7-5 to 9-4 this season. Having played at Penn State under Joe Paterno, and later coaching linebackers there in 2000 under the legendary coach, Golden would figure to be well-embraced by the Nittany Lions' fan base.