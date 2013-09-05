Miami QB Stephen Morris and RB Duke Johnson face Florida test

In the highly anticipated Notre Dame-Michigan game, I'm most interested in seeing what Irish DE Stephon Tuitt can do with Michigan's All-American LT Taylor Lewan in the run game. The Wolverines have been built as a running team for a while now, but their running style is different this season with Devin Gardner at quarterback instead of Denard Robinson. When they go head-to-head, I want to see if Lewan is moving Tuitt and creating those gaps. Gardner won't run it the same way as Robinson, who excelled in a read-option system. This is a much more a pro-style looking offense at Michigan, and that should make evaluations easier come draft time.