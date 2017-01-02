Miami QB Brad Kaaya intends to enter 2017 NFL Draft

Kaaya, a junior, was considered one of the top quarterback prospects in the college game entering the season. However, an NFC personnel executive expressed concern in October about Kaaya's athleticism, and called him an average quarterback who needs a clean pocket to throw from. Before the season, after evaluating three game tapes from Kaaya's sophomore year, NFL.com analyst Daniel Jeremiah had a similar takeaway from Kaaya's play, noting that he struggled under pressure.