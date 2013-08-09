Miami locker room named after Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson

Johnson, a pro wrestler and action-movie star, played defensive tackle for the Hurricanes from 1991-94, appearing in 39 games with one start. Ed Oregeron was Miami's defensive line coach at the time, and he told ESPN in 2012 that Johnson's only problem at UM was "there was a guy named Warren Sapp" who was ahead of him. Sapp was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame last weekend.