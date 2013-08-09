Miami locker room named after Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson

The University of Miami unveiled its renovated athletic center Friday, which includes a football locker room dedicated to UM alum Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.
Johnson, a pro wrestler and action-movie star, played defensive tackle for the Hurricanes from 1991-94, appearing in 39 games with one start. Ed Oregeron was Miami's defensive line coach at the time, and he told ESPN in 2012 that Johnson's only problem at UM was "there was a guy named Warren Sapp" who was ahead of him. Sapp was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame last weekend.
In April, Johnson was named as a UM "Alumnus of Distinction," and large donations to the athletic department led to the naming of the football locker room. In addition, he and his wife, also a UM alum, gave $2 million to the school for a renovated alumni center in 2006.