Miami investigation expected to come to end Tuesday

After more than two years of investigating Miami's athletic program, the NCAA will announce its findings Tuesday morning.
Things we learned
From Jadeveon Clowney returning to form to Florida State's complete dismantling of Clemson, here are the lessons learned from the college football weekend. More ...
The ruling will come about 18 weeks after a contingent from Miami, including school president Donna Shalala and coach Al Golden, met with the NCAA's Committee on Infractions in June.
Miami (6-0) is No. 7 in the first BCS standings and in the hunt for the ACC title behind a potent offense headed by senior quarterback Stephen Morris and a stronger-than-expected defense. The school decided to self-impose postseason bans in each of the past two seasons, and there is a thought that any penalty from the NCAA would not include further bowl sanctions. Scholarship reductions seem likely, though.
In 2011, Yahoo! Sports investigative reporter Charles Robinson quoted Nevin Shapiro, currently in federal prison for running a Ponzi scheme, as saying he broke NCAA rules for eight years as a Miami booster. NCAA president Mark Emmert has said the investigation was an "embarrassment." The NCAA broke some of its own rules during the investigation and fired its vice president of enforcement.
Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.