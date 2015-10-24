Miami AD says Al Golden will remain coach after 58-0 loss

Published: Oct 24, 2015 at 08:51 AM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread
Al Golden-151024-TOS.jpg

It's difficult to tell which took the worse beating on Saturday: The Miami Hurricanes, or support for coach Al Golden.

Clemson romped UM in its own stadium, 58-0, in the most lopsided loss in school history. Signs of discontent with the Hurricanes' coach, just 32-25 in his fifth season, were everywhere.

Even flying around Sun Life Stadium:

At least a few UM players have seen enough from Golden, as well. Former offensive lineman Joaquin Gonzalez called for Golden's job, and former Minnesota Vikings tackle Bryant McKinnie, another ex-Cane, also took to Twitter to express his disapproval.

Clemson wasn't any kinder to Miami.

The Tigers piled up 567 yards of offense and allowed just 146. For now, Miami Athletic Director Blake James is showing patience, telling the Sun-Sentinel's Dave Hyde that Golden wouldn't be fired after the game. The Hurricanes' tradition of producing NFL talent in droves, built by former coach Howard Schnellenberger, used to be a recruiting tool no other program could quite match.

» Winners and losers from Week 8 in college football

It's not helping now, however, and Golden's grip on the top recruits in talent-rich South Florida isn't getting any stronger.

